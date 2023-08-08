Home » Elim CAN 2024: twenty-six players for a preparation course
News

Elim CAN 2024: twenty-six players for a preparation course

by admin

They are 26 players to be selected by the technical staff of the ladies sparrowhawks led by Kaï Tomety for an external regrouping from August 10 to 16. This internship is part of the preparations for the first round of the CAN 2024 qualifiers. Togo will face Djibouti on September 16 on behalf of […]

The article Elim CAN 2024: twenty-six players for a preparation camp appeared first on Togo Foot.

See also  Guangdong's new confirmed cases in the past two days have been upgraded to high-risk areas | Guangdong's local epidemic | climbing | situation

You may also like

Dallas Man Sentenced to Jail for Losing ‘Deadly’...

Five tips for an environmentally sustainable beauty routine

Tesla: Fragile Kursmuster

the police reassures users – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and...

María Fernanda Angulo, director of the Unit for...

Minister of Water Resources Discusses Key Defense Work...

Fairground area is to become greener from 2024

Social bond Asia-Pacific region has seen rare growth...

The Petro Government will present the labor reform...

Four men charged after fire at Bastei

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy