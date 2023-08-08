Elim CAN 2024: twenty-six players for a preparation course

They are 26 players to be selected by the technical staff of the ladies sparrowhawks led by Kaï Tomety for an external regrouping from August 10 to 16. This internship is part of the preparations for the first round of the CAN 2024 qualifiers. Togo will face Djibouti on September 16 on behalf of […]

The article Elim CAN 2024: twenty-six players for a preparation camp appeared first on Togo Foot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

