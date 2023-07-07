Elim CAN (F) 2024: Togo inherits Djibouti in the first round

The African Football Confederation, CAF, made the draw for the Morocco 2024 women’s CAN qualifiers on Thursday. Togo inherits Djibouti in the first round as an opponent.

After participating in its first CAN last year, the Togo women’s national team dreams of a second participation. After the draws for the playoffs held this Thursday in Morocco, Togo will face Djibouti in the first round. And in the event of qualification, Badate Nathalie and her teammates are measured in the second round against the winner of the meeting Côte d’Ivoire vs Tanzania.

A draw that many observers consider playable for Togo.

