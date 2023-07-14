Home » Elim CDM 2026: Paulo Duarte analyzes Group B des Eperviers
by admin
This Thursday, July 13, 2023, the draw for the Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 World Cup qualifiers was made. Togo is in Group B along with Senegal, DRC, Mauritania, Sudan and South Sudan. At the end of this draw, the Togolese coach analyzes the strengths of the teams.

The African national teams have known their opponents since Thursday for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Togo and Senegal will meet again as in 2019. Opportunity for the coach of the sparrowhawks, Paulo Duarte to analyze the group

A difficult group

“It’s a difficult group in which there is Senegal the DRC, teams that always play at the top of the table, especially Senegal. There is also Mauritania in full evolution for 6 years. Today this team is starting to show good results. There are the two Sudans who are a little lower but we will have difficulty playing them because of the climate and also their physical capacity which is their strong point. advanced the Portuguese technician

Togo will have to show serenity and ambition

“There is Togo which is in the reconstruction phase and which will attack these qualifiers with serenity. Because Africa is going to present 9 teams on a world cup and everyone will have in mind the objective of going there. I explained Paulo Duarte

The first matches of these qualifiers will be played in November 2023.

