Elim CHAN 2024: Jonas Kokou Komlan summons 30 players for a first internship

The local sparrowhawks are preparing for the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024). National coach Jonas Kokou Komla and his foals will be regrouping.

The local national team of Togo is starting its first regrouping for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers. This from June 24 to July 1, 2023. This regrouping will be marked by two training matches to allow the players to prepare as well as possible and allow the technical staff to retain those who will be able to participate in the next campaign. For this first grouping, coach Jonas Kokou Komla has unveiled a list of 30 players.

Here is the list of the 30 players summoned:

Goalkeepers (03) : OURO-GNENI Wassiou (ASCK), Mazameso Fabrice (DYTO), SAMA Mahadiou (ASKO);

Defenders (10) : DZASSI Maurice (DYTO), BODE Abdoul-Sabourh (ASCK), OURO WETCHIRE (ASCK), AMOUZOU Roland (ASKO), AGBOTCHO Magnime Fabrice (ASKO), IDRISSOU Hadi (DYTO), HOLETE Benjamin (ASCK) and EKOUE Folly (TAMBO), AMA TCHOUTCHOUI Kangnivi (ASKO), DOUHADJI Joseph (AS OTR) ;

Backgrounds (08) : KPATAÏ Emmanuel (DYTO), MANI Ougadja (ASCK), ABBUY Kwakou Thierry (ASKO), WOME Sename Dove (ASKO), NOVON Efoe (ASKO), AMEKOUDI Kokouvi Dodzi (ASCK), OURO-GAFO Souleymane (GOMIDO), SADJO Bruno (SEMASSI) ;

Forwards (09) : GOLD-BODI Harissou (ASKO), AKORO Bilali (ASCK), YERE Justin (ASKO), MOUKAÏLA Tawfik (ASCK), AKPAHO Marius (GBOHLOE-SU), OUATTARA Moutalabou (ASKO), GOLD-TAGBA Marouf (ASCK), AGBAGNO Evra (AS OTR), SONHAYE Germain Napo (DYTO)

