ElimCAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina Faso: already packages in the nest of the sparrowhawks

The double confrontation between Togo and Burkina Faso will be very fateful for the hawks. Missteps are not allowed. For that it would take quality and fit players to pass this big test. But a few days before the official publication of the list of sparrowhawks summoned for this match, there are already a few injuries.

In recent publications, the editorial staff published on the intervention of national coach Paulo Duarte. The latter announced the return to selection of some players and also the arrival of new ones. Among this lot are Ihlas Building. But this weekend, the Togolese international injured his hip again against Friborg and was forced to give up his place in the 78th minute. A blow for Togo which has just lost one of the most competitive elements at the moment. His return is announced at the end of March. Barring a miracle, he could probably not be there on March 24 and 28.

Etienne Amenyido, the Togolese international striker has not played with Togo for almost a year. With his club Saint Pauli, he did great things until his injury. He should also be absent for this double confrontation.

The Togolese international defender Frederic Ananou, one of the best at the right-back position at the moment, is also injured. He should be back at the end of March. But would he be able and fit to play even the return match in Lomé, the question remains unanswered for the moment.

