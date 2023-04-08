news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LUCCA, 08 APR – The Lucca classical music festival returns from 26 April to 1 May, an event that transforms the city into a widespread auditorium in which sounds: 70 appointments scheduled this year. Among the guests there will be, among others, Elio di Elio e le Storie tese with a national première entitled ‘But what do you say when you say opera?’ (Wednesday 26 April, 9.15 pm, Teatro del Giglio), Stefano Bollani with the new tour ‘Piano Solo’ (Saturday 29 April, 9.15 pm, Teatro del Giglio) and the brothers Alessandro and Massimo Quarta, two very different violinists how good, one a little rock, the other more ‘classical’ (Monday 1st May, 5 pm, Church of San Francesco).



The classic Lucca formula, also for this edition, includes meetings, appointments dedicated to children and families, musical moments around the city, conferences and guided tours to discover the most beautiful places in the historic centre. These include the botanical and musical itinerary on the monumental walls with Marco Pardini, ethnobotanist, writer and popularizer, accompanied by the Quintetto Lucensis (Monday 1st May, 3 pm). Also scheduled is a tribute to Italo Calvino for the 100th anniversary of his birth, a journey dedicated to Niccolò Paganini, an appointment on the relationship between physics and sound with Vincenzo Schettini, the professor who is very popular among the very young on social media with ‘The physics that we like’ (April 30, 4 pm). The complete program and all the details on www.luccaclassica.it.



Lucca Classical Music Festival is organized by the Lucca Music Association in collaboration with the Luigi Boccherini Conservatory and the Teatro del Giglio. (HANDLE).

