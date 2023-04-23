Elisa Jaramillo will be in charge of the National Public Procurement Service

CASE. –

The Doctor of Jurisprudence, Elisa Jaramillo, is the new head of the General Directorate of the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop). The institution is responsible for developing and managing the Official System of Public Procurement of Ecuador (SOCE) and for establishing the policies and conditions of public procurement at the national level.

Jaramillo has extensive experience in the public sector. In a statement, the institution explained that the Director in charge has also worked in the field of legal advice at the Central Bank of Ecuador, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

On its official page, the Sercop explains that its efforts are focused on having a public contract in which transparency and quality prevail.

In addition, there is a focus on the participation of public procurement actors in terms of inclusion, with an effective and modern Official State Procurement System – SOCE. / The Telegraph.