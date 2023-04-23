Home » Elisa Jaramillo will be in charge of the National Public Procurement Service
News

Elisa Jaramillo will be in charge of the National Public Procurement Service

by admin
Elisa Jaramillo will be in charge of the National Public Procurement Service

CASE. –

The Doctor of Jurisprudence, Elisa Jaramillo, is the new head of the General Directorate of the National Public Procurement Service (Sercop). The institution is responsible for developing and managing the Official System of Public Procurement of Ecuador (SOCE) and for establishing the policies and conditions of public procurement at the national level.

Jaramillo has extensive experience in the public sector. Photo: The Telegraph Archive

Jaramillo has extensive experience in the public sector. In a statement, the institution explained that the Director in charge has also worked in the field of legal advice at the Central Bank of Ecuador, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

On its official page, the Sercop explains that its efforts are focused on having a public contract in which transparency and quality prevail.

In addition, there is a focus on the participation of public procurement actors in terms of inclusion, with an effective and modern Official State Procurement System – SOCE. / The Telegraph.

See also  Journey through Dante's triplets to inspire new business schemes

You may also like

Tuesday, May 2, the national ban on marine...

Prosecutor’s Office formulated a charge sheet against 21...

“Scholarship and joy in Shunyi” Shunyi District 2023...

Fighting Inflation: Interest Rate Update: What Are the...

El Salvador and Sweden join efforts to increase...

The first images of the sculpture of Poncho...

Consequences demanded after Freiburg abuse report

Almost three tons of marijuana seized in the...

More than a field, it is a light...

Nearly 12,000 exhibitors will launch the second phase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy