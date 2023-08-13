Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX and DJI lurking opportunity for upside Page 1

0
As a natural scientist with a commercial background, EW-Robby has dealt with the practical application of the Elliott Wave Theory as a serious method for technical analysis. As a hobby, he runs the blog www.robbys-elliottwellen.de. He was previously a writer on Cues Elliott Waves.
