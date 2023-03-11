Home News Elliott Wave Analysis: Strong DAX defies DJI weakness
News

Elliott Wave Analysis: Strong DAX defies DJI weakness

by admin
Elliott Wave Analysis: Strong DAX defies DJI weakness

Initial situation The DAX is probably already in the purple 3 of an upward impulse on the century time level (black 1). For the black 1 there is a counting method with either purple 1=13827, purple 2=11807 and a running purple 3. Alternative interpretations using purple alt: 1=8136 (March 2000), purple alt: 2=2188, purple alt: 3=13827, purple alt: 4=8612 and running purple alt: 5 (so far

See also  Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 25 April: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

You may also like

“The End Documentary”… Why did Hariri resign as...

Boric maintains that he will insist on his...

Bolivia and Colombia call for end to ban...

The authorities prevent Al-Bashir from the funeral of...

Beautiful luminous waves on the beaches of Bahía...

A voice for the people of Iran

Teo Yoo, living together with wife Nikki Lee...

The Botanical Garden of Boyacá reopens its doors...

Mounib calls on Moroccans to “resist fear” and...

The ordeal that lives at Rappi’s home after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy