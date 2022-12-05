«Thank you, I really needed to see you, these were difficult days, I send a big hug to my family». Blue copier blazer, red striped shirt and jeans, visibly moved, Elly Schlein at the Monk in Rome made her debut with this phrase at the “Part from Us” initiative, the awaited speech this morning in which she launched her candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. The deputy and former vice president of the Emilia Romagna region did not speak from the stage. A body language already eloquent of the change of register of her Pd: chairs arranged in a circle, a speech in the midst of the people, not looking at them from above, ex cathedra, but standing side by side. Two stools and a lectern were set up in the center of the room, with the chairs arranged in a circular pattern.

Among the well-known faces (not many) Peppe Provenzano, current deputy secretary of the Democratic Party and voice of the internal left of the party, the parliamentarians Michela Di Biase, Marco Furfaro, the spokeswoman of the women’s conference Cecilia D’Elia, Arturo Scotto, voice of Art. 1, the former Governor of Lazio Piero Badaloni. After exactly two hours of speeches (including Schlein’s) after the premise “the connection with our people was broken” at noon and five the long-awaited sentence arrives: “I want to become the new secretary of the Democratic Party” and the audience she claps loudly and sings «bella Ciao».

“This week I will take up the Democratic Party card again”, said the deputy, “I do it out of respect for this community, to listen and tiptoe”, said Schlein, who warned those who have the nightmare of currents: «But there will never be Schleinians».

After having stated that «our We are not exclusive, whoever arrives today is equal» Schlein’s long speech started «from the disasters created by the new government: «Giorgia Meloni’s government has already shown the face of the worst right-wing ideology , the cruelty of blocking people in the middle of the ports when it is the law that forbids it, the ministers who propose humiliation as an educational method, and then a nice maneuver against the poor: an upward redistribution and punishes the evaders, restores vouchers and abolishes basic income. The change starts from us, a us which means that great changes start from collective mobilizations: a collective path for a new democratic party. Constituent process to regain consensus, mend a relationship with the people that has been shattered».

Starting from the fact that work “must return to being a central theme” Schlein really touched on every topic, from healthcare which should no longer be a privilege for the few to “unsustainable neoliberalism for people and the planet” to the reduction of all inequalities between women and men, between South and North, between rich and poor. And then he spoke of bills, of social justice, in enthralling tones punctuated by dozens of applause. “Let’s tell the right that welfare is not a cost, but an investment that pays off and is fundamental.”

And on Meloni: «Not all female leaders are feminists, we can’t do anything with a female premier who does not help other women, who does not defend their rights. The maneuver restricts the female option and differentiates women on the basis of children”. Finally, she sends a hug to Roberto Saviano, hoping that the prime minister will withdraw her complaint: “Because the disparity in the level of protection is evident and because intellectuals cannot be hit”. She mentions Barcelona and Spain several times, such as on new rider contracts.

Then a head-on attack on former party comrades, (read Renzi) on the “destroyers” of the same: “We won’t let anyone who is already winking at the right tell us what we will have to do to rebuild the left”. So an affectionate greeting to Stefano Bonaccini and also to Enrico Letta «for the work of this year and a half», while on the direct social network hearts and thumbs up under the messages multiplied: «We haven’t heard such clear and clear words for some time» . I get back on the road with my backpack and notebook to listen to the base, hear the circles, because the world doesn’t begin and end with the primaries. We need something new, a challenge that affects everyone”

Before her, the word had gone to the thirty-year-old Giulia Fluffs, president of town hall 8 of Milan, a young and skilled administrator who immediately introduced herself saying “I don’t belong to any faction of the Democratic Party and the only way I know of doing politics is to be among people”. And then “we can no longer afford hesitation. Being plural means taking a stand, stop hesitating, we can no longer afford it».

And she emotionally quotes Antonio Prisco, a trade unionist symbol of the battle of the riders who died prematurely “to whom a mural will be dedicated today”. Even the tragedy of Ischia found a place in his speech: “enough of the policy of amnesties, and of the huge sums allocated after the tragedies instead of investing even half in prevention”.

The second testimony is from Elvira Tarsitano, Councilor for Bioeconomy of Mola di Bari: “The Democratic Party had become a monocracy, now we have to break down stereotypes like that of the plaintive South, there is a South that innovates”. And again: “There is no ecological transition without social justice”.

The microphone is then switched to Michael Franco mayor of Arquata del Tronto hit hard by the earthquake of 24 August 2016: «The five stars took all of our progressive part, but not because the program was wrong, the people were. That’s why we need to start from you Elly, from the bottom, from us, from the last, because we want to put our face to giving you a hand”. And again: «We have to start doing house-to-house politics again. And you go calm because we will win ». More than words, facts and concrete experiences at the meeting «Start with us!» such as those told by the entrepreneur Noemi De Santis, founder of the free Junker app (which aims to identify the type of waste to which any object belongs), who recounted her experience as a symbol of a new way of offering advanced services to zero cost: «It was not the users who had to pay, but the Municipalities. Today 1800 administrations are subscribers and all participate on a delicate matter such as waste ».

Then the word went to an architect (“despite her three degrees she struggled a lot with the gender gap” explains Schlein), Michelle Vailati, who explains how difficult it was to work as a woman in a community of men: «I work in a sector, the technical office of the airport which has always been the prerogative of a male world. And I see that my position for 30 years is where I was when I joined that company. They didn’t make me feel part of a system, they didn’t invest in intellects. Mine is often a back office job and when I asked the reason for this role, they answered ubi maior minor cessat». And on smart working: «For me it is a great opportunity, thinking about work in a different way, let’s get out of the comfort zone: let’s focus on the objectives, smart working limits accidents and pollution, let’s think about it».

The last intervention was by Matthew Rossi president of the Province of Bergamo who spoke of the atrocious experience of Covid as an experience from which to learn new lessons, new good policy practices. «We have to give the idea that we are the address to send the questions of those who have so far been ignored by politics. We have to mend the rift between politics and civil society, which began with the great referendum on the commons. We need a collective leader who is not solitary, thank you Elly because you have access to this hope».

Who is Elly Schlein

Vice president of Emilia Romagna and independent leader of the Pd list in the Bolognese constituency in the Chamber, 37 years old, he has been fighting for civil rights, ecology and tax justice for years. The «Guardian» defined her as a «rising star of the Italian left» comparing her to the passionate New York deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Born 37 years ago in Lugano to an Italian mother and an American father, the progressive, feminist and ecologist Elly Schlein is vice president of Emilia Romagna – with powers to combat inequalities and ecological transition – and independent leader of the Pd list in the Bolognese constituency in the Chamber .

From the university in Bologna to the European Parliament

After graduating from the Liceo di Lugano, he decided to return to Italy to attend the university in Bologna. He attended the Dams for a year and then enrolled in the Faculty of Law. In 2008 she participated as a volunteer in the electoral campaign of the future US president Barack Obama against John McCain. From that experience, Schlein recounts on her website, her passion for political communication will grow. She then graduated with two theses on the criminalization and over-representation of migrants in prison, and on the rights of foreigners in constitutional jurisprudence. In 2013 she toured Italy with seventy stages in a few months, working alongside Giuseppe Civati ​​and all the «Civoti» in the campaign for the Pd secretariat. In 2013 she is her candidate in the European elections.

The following year, in May 2014, she was elected to the European Parliament with 54,802 preferences. Joined the Development (DEVE), Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) and Gender Equality (FEMM) Commissions, became Vice-President of the Delegation to the EU-Albania SAPC Commission, and Co-President of the ITCO Intergroup on Integrity, Transparency, Anti-corruption and organized crime. The issues you fight for are civil rights, immigration, the environment, tax justice and the fight against corruption and the mafia.

“I listened to Elly Schlein at the convention today at the Monk. An interesting, radical and left-wing discourse». This was declared by Cesare Damiano, former Minister of Labor and member of the Constituent Committee of the Democratic Party. “I hope – he adds – that with the candidacies that have taken the field, body and soul will finally be given to a constituent process of discontinuity of values ​​and contents and not a simple repainting of the existing one”.