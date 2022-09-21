“The rising star of the alliance of the Italian left”. This is how The Guardian defines Elly Schlein, vice president of the Emilia Romagna Region, always in the front row in this election campaign alongside the Pd secretary, Enrico Letta. Schlein, recalls the British newspaper, “has declared that he is working to regain the trust” of citizens who look to the left, “while trying to tap into the 40% of voters who do not know who to support in Sunday’s political elections, and yes it is committed to fighting until the last day to reject what could be the first far-right government in Italy since the Second World War ”.