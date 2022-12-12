«I enter, indeed I return to this community and this circle on tiptoe, first of all to listen. We are certainly not here to replace the Democratic Party, but to try together to renew it and restore the sense of a common commitment”. Thus the deputy Elly Schlein at the Bolognina club, in Bologna, as soon as she took the card of the Democratic Party, thus formalizing her run for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. A symbolic place was chosen by the former vice president of Emilia-Romagna, given that it was precisely in this neighborhood that on November 12, 1989, Achille Occhetto, then secretary of the PCI, initiated the “Svolta della Bolognina” which led to the dissolution of the party. Italian Communist in 1991.

“With great emotion I return to be part of this community – Schlein underlined – with the message that we do not need a party of the elected men and women, nor even a party of currents, but a party of militants in which it gives more voice to the base and this congress gives everyone the opportunity”.

The Democratic Party “represents a community” that is very lively, lively, despite the fact that we come from a tough electoral defeat,” adds the candidate for the dem secretariat, speaking with reporters in Bologna. «It is the only party that after the defeat has decided to call itself into question again. I think – he continues – it is a nice gesture of generosity and humility of this democratic community”.

For the former president of Emilia Romagna “there is no solution of continuity, the sense of commitment is the same as it was then, i.e. the idea of ​​trying to change, i.e. not power for power, but power to change better the lives of people, communities and even the planet”.