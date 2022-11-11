“Among the reconstructions of recent weeks, some have made me smile. Nothing, this country still can’t think that a woman can make her way without having some man behind her pushing her. I want to say one thing, if my path over the years were not enough, I would like to clarify one point: I have survived these years precisely for having rejected the logic of co-optation, because I certainly would not accept them now.

The deputy Elly Schlein, elected with the democratic and progressive Pd-Italy list, said this in a live Instagram. “I join” the constituent phase of the Democratic Party “to bring a part of the contribution, but not doing it alone, but with many others and others”.

Then, also speaking of the Meloni government, “there is a need to change the wrong model of the man alone in command, which cannot be resolved with that of the woman alone in command. We change model and method ».

“This is no time for solitary races. We cannot discuss names if we do not first of all discuss schial and climate justice ”. She read the deputy. «Up to now I have preferred not to feed too much a debate on names, we need a collective process to really change. I find it very significant and positive the opening of a truly constituent and restorative path by the Democratic Party, an unpredictable gesture and humility on the part of its community, a sign of the awareness that not only a hasty race to change the management team is needed, but a profound reflection on who we want to represent and what model of the future we want, ”said Schlein. This, “is a challenge that is solved not with changes of mind but at a deeper level”. And again: «it is essential to open the door to those worlds that have no longer felt represented by our field. I will try to do it in these weeks, ”she added.

We must participate in the constituent path of the new Democratic Party «so that a new ruling class can take up ample space. Perhaps this is precisely an opportunity that we must try to live in ». Shlein said. Participating in the constituent process «is not a closed-box membership, but is aimed at discovering if there is the will to question everything, with courage and freedom. The only way to find out is to experience it and not look at it from the outside. We need to combine unity with the coherence of a clear vision of the future, these weeks serve to build credibility and vision ».

For Schlein “the opening of a constituent process of the Democratic Party is positive. It is an unexpected and important gesture. Not only is a hasty race to change the management team needed, but also an open and profound reflection on who we want to represent on what prospect of the future we want ».