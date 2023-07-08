ELN announced humanitarian corridor for confined communities in Chocó

In the midst of the “armed strike” that keeps 52 communities confined 52 communities, including 41 Afro-descendant communities and 11 indigenous communities in the department of Chocó, the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced the authorization of a humanitarian corridor to allow people to stock up on food and medicine.

The “armed strike”, declared by the western war front Omar Gómez, on July 4, caused concern because, in the sub-region of San Juan del Chocó, an audio was circulated, in which the inhabitants were warned and transporters who had to refrain from circulating in territories such as San Juan, Nóvita, Sipí, Cajón and Istmina while said order is in force.

However, on the afternoon of Friday, July 7, the western war front announced that a humanitarian corridor will be set up in the area, so that the population can leave on July 9 and 10, for a period of 12 hours. from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm to get supplies of food and medicine.

“As a western war front, Omar Gómez, we have decided to open a daytime humanitarian corridor on July 9 and 10, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. so that the inhabitants of the area where we have restricted mobility can meet their basic needs”

Likewise, this ELN front reported that the circulation of any vehicle is totally prohibited at night.

It is paradoxical that, in the midst of the cessation of hostilities ordered by the Central Command, since July 6, after the signing of the delegations on June 9, in Havana, Cuba, after the closure of the third cycle of dialogues, be aware of these types of threats against the community.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro spoke through his Twitter account: “The ceasefire with the ELN implies the end of the confinements and free mobility in the territories”, wrote the president.

Despite this humanitarian gesture, the ELN armed strike in Chocó has left a bittersweet taste, as Colombian society longs for an end to violence and the construction of a lasting peace that puts an end to massacres, extortions, and kidnappings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

