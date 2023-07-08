ELN announced humanitarian corridor in the midst of the armed strike in Chocó

On Tuesday, July 4, the ELN established an indefinite armed strike in the San Juan del Chocó subregion. On the afternoon of last Friday, July 7, the western war front Omar Gómez, the author of the strike, announced that he will set up a humanitarian corridor in the area for two days so that the population can return to the streets and reinforce their reserves of food and medicines.

“As a western war front, Omar Gómez, we have decided to open a daytime humanitarian corridor on July 9 and 10, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. so that the inhabitants of the area where we have restricted mobility can stock up on food and medicine, and attend to their basic needs. At night, the circulation of any means of transportation is totally prohibited,” declared a spokesperson for the guerrilla group.

In almost a week of armed strike, the ELN has confined 41 Afro communities and 11 indigenous communities in the towns of Nóvita, Sipí, Istmina, Medio San Juan and Litoral del San Juan, which have a total of 8,275 inhabitants; Likewise, the guerrilla group has generated the displacement of six communities in the midst of the armed strike, causing nearly 700 people to have to leave their territories for fear of violence.

The ELN shields the armed strike in that: “The department of Chocó and the Pacific region have been subjected to state oblivion for decades, the lack of basic needs, infrastructure, public services, health, food and education, among many others. The gaze on the territories is aimed exclusively at the looting of their wealth and natural resources.

Additionally, the guerrilla group indicated that they do so out of “solidarity and unconditional support for the Chocoano people,” who have been affected by the consequences of the war in the territories, who have lost children, brothers, and parents at the hands of the paramilitaries of the Clan del Gulf.

Given this, the Ombudsman’s Office called attention to the national and local authorities to guarantee the life and integrity and the rights to free mobility and food of the communities affected by the armed strike of the western war front Omar Gómez .

“We need clear messages from the ELN. While one of its structures sows terror with announcements of this nature, where once again those affected are the inhabitants of the San Juan region of Choco (…). There must be coherence, above all because in times of concrete announcements, to find paths that allow peace to be achieved, it is necessary that actions and speeches agree. The ELN has to commit to stop affecting the civilian population,” declared the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The hostile actions of the guerrilla group are known to the different regional and national authorities, but they have not yet made substantive decisions regarding the situation. “We have been denouncing the high presence of groups outside the law, we have informed the Governor, the Minister of Defense, we have informed the Public Force of this situation, we have warned of the risk our communities are in. ”, denounced the representative of Sipí, Seguey Palacios Martínez, in dialogue with Caracol Radio.

Faced with the case, the national government indicated that this Saturday, July 8, Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco will meet in Quibdó with the regional authorities. Although the meeting will be to restore the operation of 66 ballot registration tables for the territorial elections, it is expected that the issue of the armed strike will be addressed and a solution can be provided to the confined populations. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

