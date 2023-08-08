Home » Eln announced the capture of two members of the Clan del Golfo
Eln announced the capture of two members of the Clan del Golfo

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has announced on Monday the capture of two paramilitaries from the Clan del Golfo, and has offered the Colombian national command and the delegates of the peace dialogue table the handing over of both prisoners.

“On Wednesday, August 2 (…) a paramilitary from the Clan del Golfo named Alexis Chocho Chamacuro was captured, who in his work as a motorist in Bajo Calima carried out intelligence and information gathering tasks for alias ‘Careniña’, Commander of the Clan del Golfo,” the ELN announced, according to a statement posted on its account on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

“That same day at 6:00 a.m. local time, Eiler Lizalda was captured (…) who was carrying out orders from alias ‘Manuel’, commander of the Clan del Golfo, whose role was to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance tasks to mobilize members (… .), in his possession a 38-caliber revolver was found,” the statement continued.

In addition, the ELN has assured that both have recognized their belonging to this paramilitary group despite the fact that their respective communities have insisted that they are social leaders, and that one of them even belongs to the indigenous guard, although they are ” totally false statements” because of the “evidence that exists against him.

The Clan del Golfo, heir to the already dissolved United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), had initially shown interest in participating in peace talks with the Government and even Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a ceasefire in December with a view to to approach positions with this and other groups.

However, Petro ended up ruling out a possible truce given the continuation of the activity of this group, which therefore continues to be the object of operations by the Colombian authorities.

