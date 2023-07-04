ELN announces cessation of offensive activities

The ELN guerrillas ordered the suspension of hostilities from July 6 to August 3 as part of the path towards a bilateral ceasefire with the government of Gustavo Petro.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has taken a significant step towards peace by ordering all its bases to stop offensive activities directed against the Public Force. This measure is taken in the midst of the negotiation process between the guerrillas and the Government of Gustavo Petro.

In a public statement, the ELN announced that «from 00:00 on July 6, until 00:00 on August 3, 2023, the structures of the National Liberation Army must cease all offensive military actions against the Military and Police Forces throughout the national territory including intelligence actions.

However, the determination contemplates “keep all Defense and Security devices activated to respond to threats or attacks by any armed group or establishment against our units or against the civilian population.”

In addition, the ELN established a “peace agency” that will communicate with the Government in the event of violations of this agreement to cease offensive activities against the Public Force. This instance was created within the framework of the “total peace” that the Colombian Executive seeks to achieve.

The ELN’s announcement is part of what was agreed upon in the third cycle of negotiations between this guerrilla and the Government, which took place in Havana, Cuba. From there, President Gustavo Petro announced the ceasefire agreement with this armed group.

The peace process between the government of Gustavo Petro and the ELN has been a complex path, but this announcement represents significant progress towards the goal of ending the armed conflict in Colombia. Now it remains to be hoped that both the government and the guerrilla group fulfill the commitments made and work together to achieve lasting reconciliation in the country.