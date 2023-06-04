ELN armed strike prevents humanitarian aid in Nóvita

An armed strike by the ELN has halted the arrival of humanitarian aid to the population of Nóvita.

There is no river or land transit to the urban area, where some 5,600 people are confined, including about 600 who were displaced from the rural areas of that town to its municipal seat. The Ombudsman’s Office, in inter-institutional coordination, is working on opening a humanitarian corridor.

Added to this situation was the collapse of a bridge in Río Iró about three weeks ago, a repair that has not yet begun, and a key structure for the passage of caravans whose purpose is to provide all kinds of assistance to those who are besieged.

The Ombudsman’s Office calls on national and departmental entities to address the situation of confinement in which some 5,000 inhabitants of the urban area of ​​Nóvita, Chocó, and nearly 600 people who a week ago had to leave their homes in the areas rural areas of that town to take refuge in its municipal capital, due to armed confrontations between the ELN guerrillas and members of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC-Clan del Golfo).

The confinement is due to the armed strike decreed by the ELN in Nóvita and its surroundings on May 27, a fact that has prevented the mobilization of the caravans whose objective is to bring all kinds of humanitarian assistance to displaced persons and to who live in the urban area, families who have also acted as recipients to provide temporary housing to those who had to abandon their property and belongings.

The inter-institutional work must be reflected as soon as possible for the benefit of the nearly 5,600 people who are currently confined in Nóvita. There is no river or land transportation. It is an urgent call that the Ombudsman makes so that the rights to food, drinking water, free mobility, health and life of people who are in conditions that are becoming lamentable are protected and guaranteed. .

In order to deal with the collective problems, the Ombudsman’s Office has been working jointly with other entities. The purpose is to open a humanitarian corridor that allows aid to be brought to those who are in Nóvita. It is imperative to have this step, the civilian population cannot continue to be affected by the indiscriminate actions of the illegal armed actors.

What is happening tends to be aggravated by the fall of a vehicular bridge in the municipality of Río Iró just over 20 days ago. The structure is still collapsed and the arrangements have not yet started, without a response from the competent entities so far.

The Ombudsman’s Office also requests that the homes and belongings of those who had to abandon practically everything be protected so as not to find themselves in the middle of the hostilities between the ELN and the AGC and thus not compromise their integrity and life.

It also requests the National Government and the public force to appeal to the necessary means to guarantee free mobility in the San Juan region, in the south-central zone of the Chocó department.

Finally, the Ombudsman recalls that massive displacement and confinement events go against International Humanitarian Law and do not contribute to the construction of peace in the country. The entity calls on the ELN to put an end to the strike decreed a few days ago, to advance in the search for peace with actions that in no case put the civilian population at risk.