ELN armed strike prevents registering voter ID cards in Chocó: MOE

According to the Electoral Observation Mission, due to the indefinite armed strike that was established on July 4 in Chocó, officials linked to the municipal registry offices of Nóvita, Sipí, Istmina, Medio San Juan, Río Iró and Litoral de San Juan did not They have been able to access the polling stations in rural areas to start the process of registering their identity cards, which, according to the electoral calendar, should begin on July 5.

According to information provided by the departmental delegate of the National Registry of Civil Status to the MOE, these events affect 42 corregimientos of these municipalities. And in fact, these limitations could be extended to 62 polling stations in rural areas in this region of the country.

Faced with this, the EOM recommended anticipating the necessary actions to guarantee the displacement of the officials of the electoral organization and “defining the plans that allow having safe spaces for electoral proselytism.”

Alejandra Barrios, director of the MOE, referred to the increase in violence against political leaders and the greater presence of illegal armed groups ahead of the October 29 elections.

“With a little less than four months for the local elections of 2023, the different State institutions must give priority attention to the guarantees for the exercise of politics, activating prevention, mitigation and protection actions that guarantee a democratic process free of violence,” he said.

In addition, from the organization they call on the Peace Commissioner to include, within the topics of the negotiation agenda with the ELN, the political rights of all Colombians before the electoral process that is underway.