Eln asked Gustavo Petro to comply with the Agreements in Mexico

The government of Gustavo Petro has had a new setback, this time through a press release the ELN guerrillas have emphasized the Peace Talks Table that they hold with the Government, where they express their concern about the statements of the president of the Republic of Colombia, in the meeting held on Friday, May 12, with generals and admirals of the Military Forces.

According to the guerrillas, “the direct questioning of the ELN Dialogue Delegation, the disrespectful and stigmatizing treatment of the organization, and the security doctrine that it outlined in which, as it defended, there is no longer a “conflict of ideologies or social conflict.” Rather, it fights against “illicit economies”, it supposes a fundamental questioning of the political sense of the Dialogue Table and its entire architecture, including the legitimacy of the Government Delegation, the guarantor countries, the accompanying organizations (UN and Colombian Episcopal Conference ) and accompanying countries”.

For the ELN Dialogue Delegation, the president, Gustavo Petro, contradicts the Mexico Agreement that his own government signed on March 10, 2023 during the II Cycle of these talks.

Therefore, they urgently requested that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, define whether his Government continues to consider that, as stated in the Mexico Agreement signed by the parties and deposited with the guarantors, this is a process serious politician whose objective is to “overcome the armed conflict that has taken place for six decades, eradicate violence to process political, economic and social contradictions, agree on democratizing transformations and move towards national reconciliation”.

