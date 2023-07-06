ELN attack against the Military Forces in Cúcuta thwarted

Within the framework of the Ayacucho Campaign Plan, the National Army in a joint operation with the Colombian Air Force, coordinated with the National Police and with the support of the Attorney General’s Office, managed to neutralize the terrorist intentions of the GAO ELN, against the Public Force, on the road that leads from Cúcuta to Puerto Santander.

On this road axis at kilometer 55, a motorcycle was found that apparently had explosive devices, compliance with the established protocols, when men from the Explosive Device Management group (MARTE) carried out the entry of the technician for the destruction of the explosive device, troops from the General Hermogenes Maza No. 5 Cavalry Group who were with the security device, held a combat against members of the self-styled company Héroes del Cinera of the GAO ELN, who tried to assassinate the military personnel who were carrying out the procedure and harm those who move over this area.

As a result of the operation, two people were caught in flagrante, found 03 launching means (type ramps), 57 explosive devices, a mobile phone, cable and 01 camera flash that would be used as a source for the activation of explosives.

Those captured and the seized material were left at the disposal of the competent authority.

Once again, the National Army condemns the use of unconventional means of warfare with which organized armed groups intend to intimidate and affect the civilian population and the Public Force.

