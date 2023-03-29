A new act of violence shakes the department of Norte de Santander, specifically in the Catatumbo region, where nine soldiers lost their lives in the early hours of this Wednesday as a result of an attack perpetrated by the ELN.

According to preliminary information, the soldiers were carrying out control tasks in the area when they were surprised by the subversive group that launched an offensive with explosives and rifle bursts against the military.

The National Army confirmed that the attack left two non-commissioned officers and seven soldiers dead, in addition to an undetermined number of wounded who were taken to Cúcuta to receive specialized medical attention. Although the authorities have not yet revealed the exact number of those injured, it is known that some of them have serious injuries to their bodies and shrapnel injuries to their extremities, as well as being stunned.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro rejected the attack on his Twitter account “Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people.”

In addition, the president revealed “I have summoned the government delegation to the ELN table, guarantor and accompanying countries for consultation. A peace process must be serious and responsible with Colombian society”.