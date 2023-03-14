During the night of March 13, a terrorist action was recorded, where the San Jorge Military Canton, located in the municipality of Saravena, was attacked with explosive devices.

According to the Eighth Division Command, in this criminal attack, a Major was injured with shrapnel, who was immediately assisted by military rescuers and evacuated to a medical center in the municipality of Saravena, where he is stable.

According to preliminary information, this action appears to have been perpetrated by members of the ELN.

Military operations were deployed last night in order to identify those responsible for this terrorist act, as well as to review the facilities of the military unit and its surroundings to rule out the presence of any other artifact.

Source: National Army

