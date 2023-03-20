This Sunday, March 19, a National Army helicopter was attacked by armed groups in the department of Arauca. This was recorded in several videos that set off the alarms.

Likewise, the General Command of the Colombian Military Forces, reported through a statement the events that seriously endangered the lives of the soldiers on board the ship who were carrying out their joint and coordinated offensive operations between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office against an ELN structure that would be carrying out criminal actions in the rural area of ​​Tame in Arauca where the combat took place.

“In the midst of these events, two members of the ELN were killed in the development of military operations and weapons, ammunition of different calibers, communications equipment, quartermaster material, and two vehicles were seized.”