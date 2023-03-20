Home News ELN attacks Army helicopter in Tame, Arauca
ELN attacks Army helicopter in Tame, Arauca

This Sunday a strong combat occurred in the department of Arauca in which a sergeant died.
This Sunday, March 19, a National Army helicopter was attacked by armed groups in the department of Arauca. This was recorded in several videos that set off the alarms.

Likewise, the General Command of the Colombian Military Forces, reported through a statement the events that seriously endangered the lives of the soldiers on board the ship who were carrying out their joint and coordinated offensive operations between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office against an ELN structure that would be carrying out criminal actions in the rural area of ​​Tame in Arauca where the combat took place.

“In the midst of these events, two members of the ELN were killed in the development of military operations and weapons, ammunition of different calibers, communications equipment, quartermaster material, and two vehicles were seized.”

During the combat, Second Sergeant Franklin Montaña Pacagui, who was part of the group of soldiers deployed in the region to guarantee the safety of the civilian population, was assassinated.

On the other hand, in the same action two more uniformed officers were injured and are currently receiving specialized medical attention, they are stable and out of danger.

Finally, the Military Forces showed their rejection of the action that today mourns the entire Institution, and mentioned that they had already made available logistical support and accompaniment for the family and friends of our NCO, in these difficult moments.

In the same way, they said that the fact evidenced in the midst of this combat, where the ELN criminals used civilian houses to shoot from there, at the military aircraft that were deployed to support the troops on the ground, violating International Humanitarian Law.

