ELN burned another bus on the Tadó-Pereira highway

This morning, May 25, ELN guerrillas burned another passenger bus from the Flota Occidental company on the Tadó-Pereira highway. The terrorist event occurred in the Bochoromá corregimiento (between El Tabor and Playa de Oro).

The cremated vehicle had license plate TRL-993, Internal number 4120, was driven by Michael Torres Vélez and carried nine passengers.

On May 19, just six days ago, this same guerrilla burned two buses on this road, in the Playa de Oro sector.