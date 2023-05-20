ELN burned two buses

The ‘Cacique Calarcá’ front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) would be responsible for burning two buses on the road that connects Tadó, in the department of Chocó, with Pereira.

A situation of serious public order took place yesterday on the roads of the department of Chocó, where the incineration of two public service vehicles, presumably belonging to the company Flota Occidental, was recorded.

According to reports, both vehicles were intercepted in a sector known as Playa de Oro, near the village of El Tapón, belonging to the municipality of Tadó, Chocó.

In a letter issued by the illegal structure, it reads: “Our front is carrying out and will continue carrying out military actions and territorial control, and that is why we want these unions to be registered in our economic lines and to mobilize safely and carry code”.

🇨🇴 | LAST MINUTE: The ELN Guerrilla in Colombia burned two buses on the road that leads from the department of Chocó to the department of Risaralda. Apparently for not paying the extortion that they were asking for, according to the Publimetro medium. What do you think of this terrorist act in Colombia? pic.twitter.com/MSVgAcQrji — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) May 20, 2023

In addition, the ELN threatened in its statement that, from now on, it will require all drivers of cargo vehicles or vehicles dedicated to transporting passengers to have a “code” if they wish to travel through the area. Otherwise, their free mobility will not be guaranteed and they could become military targets.

The National Army reported that transport companies such as Rápido Ochoa, Flota Occidental and Flota Arauca would have to pay for “vaccinations” required by the armed group. Authorities are currently investigating what happened. It has been revealed that a third bus was saved from being incinerated because its driver agreed to pay the money demanded by the ELN.

The authorities are on alert and working to guarantee security in the region, as well as to protect drivers and users of public transport.