Through Twitter, the commander of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Antonio García, published a series of threatening messages against Colombian journalists. Vicky Davila and Maria Alejandra Villamizar.

On the social network, García expressed himself about the combats they have had with the Army and about the criticisms that the communicators have made regarding the peace talks that the guerrillas are carrying out with the Government.

“María Alejandra Villamizar was raised Vicky Dávila to the head. Pain hurts the same on both sides, that’s why we must respect each other. As combatants, the military have beaten us in recent months, and we have beaten them… so “puño y pisto is not a fight,” the ELN leader tweeted.

Recently, the journalist Villamizar wrote an opinion column in País América entitled “Nobody is eternal in the world,” indicating that this is what the ELN believes by continuing with its attacks against the public forces and not accepting the agreements with the Government.

Using the song by Darío Gómez, García dedicated a verse of the song to him that says “you will suffer, you will cry while you get used to losing.”

“María Alejandra Villamizar says that ‘nobody is eternal in the world‘ referring to the ELN. I answer her with the same song by her favorite singer Darío Gómez: “you will suffer, you will cry while you get used to losing, then you will resign yourself when you no longer love me.” see”.

For his part, Villamizar cited the tweet and told García that “First read the column of País América that apparently hurt the ELN. And that is why he quotes the lyrics of the song. By the way, I say yes, I hope not. see you again in Armas. La Paz awaits you. And Vicky Dávila who got on the bus has nothing to do with this.”

Similarly, the director of Semana Vicky Dávila responded to the trill that the ELN commander wrote, asking her if he was publicly threatening her.

Are you publicly threatening journalists? When will you understand that those who are criminals are you, that those who are outside the law are you. I take his mention, being armed, as a threat. Meanwhile, sitting in Mexico, warming up and lying,” the journalist wrote.