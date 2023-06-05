ELN declares ‘war without truce’ against a dissidence of the extinct FARC

Through a video, which was published on social networks on Sunday, June 4 and which is attributed to the Eastern War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, an alleged subversive leader declared a war without truce against the dissidence that is under the command of alias Antonio Medina, who commits crimes in the border area with Venezuela.

The threat was perpetrated by the insurgent, despite the fact that this illegal armed group, which emerged from the extinct FARC, is carrying out rapprochements with the National government within the total peace policy that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Gustavo, seeks to implement in the country. Francisco Petro.

“What they are doing with the government is one thing, but another thing is that if Antonio Medina and his henchmen, his criminals, just like him, continue to affect and are in the territory, we are going to fight it. What a pity, but we are not going to have a truce with those criminal, mercenary, narco-paramilitary organizations, ”he warned.

He added in the threat that this guerrilla is at the service of the people and will defend the social leaders that the members of that dissidence are assassinated.

“We come from the people and we owe it to them, to whom they are massacring and prosecuting, because we are going to defend them with our lives and our weapons. They will not pass, ”he maintained.

Finally, the insurgent justified that his armed struggle precisely responds to the violence against the social movements in the country.

“Enough of so much outrage, so much murder, so much brutality against the social movement and the leaders in our country. When is that going to end?” she concluded.

On March 8, the Petro government issued a resolution requesting the suspension of the arrest warrant for 19 insurgent leaders of the dissidents, including alias Antonio Medina, whose real name is Omar Pardo Galeano, according to The authorities.

The names of the 19 members of the FARC dissidents are in resolution 039 of 2023, with which it was requested to recognize them “as members of the Central General Staff of the FARC-EP in accordance with what was requested by the authorized delegates of the same organization”, to “participate in exploratory approaches with the national government”.

'Medina' is remembered because at the beginning of this year he threatened to assassinate 300 people who would be at the service of the ELN, although when the start of peace talks was announced, he lifted that order.

