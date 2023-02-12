The Government and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin this Monday a new cycle of peace negotiations with headquarters in Mexico.

The ten members of the ELN delegation have already arrived in Mexican territory, specifically in Mexico City, led by Pablo Beltrán, head of the guerrilla delegation, who has pointed out that they expect significant progress in this period of talks, reported the Mexican press.

The senator and member of the peace delegation, Iván Cepeda, confirmed for his part that the Government of Mexico has everything ready to start the new cycle. “Mexico guarantees security and conditions for dialogue between Colombia and the ELN,” Cepeda said via Twitter.

This second cycle of contacts is expected to last a month, in which issues such as the pending ceasefire will be addressed, the way in which civil society will participate in peacebuilding, and the first report of the Humanitarian Caravan that It will give them a road map for the effective application of humanitarian relief so that the communities affected by the armed conflict can benefit from the peace process.

This new phase is marked by differences after the announcement by the president, Gustavo Petro, of a bilateral ceasefire agreement that was denied by the guerrillas. In January, both parties announced an agreement to resume contacts with the intention of finalizing this cessation of hostilities.