Home News Eln delegation is already in Mexico for talks with the government
News

Eln delegation is already in Mexico for talks with the government

by admin
Eln delegation is already in Mexico for talks with the government

The Government and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin this Monday a new cycle of peace negotiations with headquarters in Mexico.

The ten members of the ELN delegation have already arrived in Mexican territory, specifically in Mexico City, led by Pablo Beltrán, head of the guerrilla delegation, who has pointed out that they expect significant progress in this period of talks, reported the Mexican press.

The senator and member of the peace delegation, Iván Cepeda, confirmed for his part that the Government of Mexico has everything ready to start the new cycle. “Mexico guarantees security and conditions for dialogue between Colombia and the ELN,” Cepeda said via Twitter.

This second cycle of contacts is expected to last a month, in which issues such as the pending ceasefire will be addressed, the way in which civil society will participate in peacebuilding, and the first report of the Humanitarian Caravan that It will give them a road map for the effective application of humanitarian relief so that the communities affected by the armed conflict can benefit from the peace process.

This new phase is marked by differences after the announcement by the president, Gustavo Petro, of a bilateral ceasefire agreement that was denied by the guerrillas. In January, both parties announced an agreement to resume contacts with the intention of finalizing this cessation of hostilities.

See also  31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 554 local asymptomatic infections - Teller Report

You may also like

Flowers accompany and inspire the human being

Uribe’s ‘braking’ of a young man at the...

Serial sexual abuser who attacked the south of...

#14FporElCambio

UN says 60,000 people lost their lives in...

Blue warning: Temporary control of multiple high-speed roads...

Total Peace or the bell to the cat

Mental health, a priority for youth

The turbulence of the Colombian economy

Summary: Lives go on and rescue goes on–Many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy