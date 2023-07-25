Eln denies responsibility for the car bomb attack in Arauca

In a statement published on the Internet, the ELN’s self-styled eastern war front denies having been the perpetrator of the car-bomb attack that was perpetrated last Friday, July 21, against the military base located on the road that leads from the municipality of Tame, Arauca, to Hato Corozal, in Casanare, leaving two people dead and six more injured.

By denying their responsibility, the ELN leaders say that they reiterate their commitment to the bilateral ceasefire signed with the National Government that will come into effect on August 3.

In the region where the terrorist attack occurred, the dissidents of the Farc and other criminal gangs dedicated to drug trafficking and extortion also commit crimes. with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

