Home » Eln denies responsibility for the car bomb attack in Arauca
News

Eln denies responsibility for the car bomb attack in Arauca

by admin
Eln denies responsibility for the car bomb attack in Arauca

In a statement published on the Internet, the ELN’s self-styled eastern war front denies having been the perpetrator of the car-bomb attack that was perpetrated last Friday, July 21, against the military base located on the road that leads from the municipality of Tame, Arauca, to Hato Corozal, in Casanare, leaving two people dead and six more injured.

By denying their responsibility, the ELN leaders say that they reiterate their commitment to the bilateral ceasefire signed with the National Government that will come into effect on August 3.

In the region where the terrorist attack occurred, the dissidents of the Farc and other criminal gangs dedicated to drug trafficking and extortion also commit crimes. with RT

See also  Snow and rain: the weather forecast for the weekend

You may also like

Still zero interest at every fifth bank

The Picturesque Towns Program is presented: A pass...

Glass breaker stole 30 million pesos from a...

Xi Jinping and Li Qiang Congratulate Hun Sen...

This is what the new Perger health center...

Parvez Elahi approached the Supreme Court for bail

Potential Cyclonic Development and Approaching Tropical Wave Pose...

Properties 2023: A year of continuous improvement

Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake,...

Details of the state of health of Defense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy