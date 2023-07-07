ELN frees Sergeant Karina Ramírez and her two children

After being kidnapped for several days at the hands of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her two children, ages six and eight, were released this Friday.

With the help of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Catholic Church, the uniformed woman along with the minors returned to freedom, after being kidnapped on July 4 while they were traveling in a vehicle through Fortul, Arauca.

The authorities pointed to the Domingo Laín Sáenz Front of the organized armed group Eln as responsible for the acts classified as a crime against humanity that violates human rights.

“The second sergeant of the National Army Karina Ramírez was released along with her two children, with the mediation of the Ombudsman’s Office. We condemn these acts that violate Human Rights; our commitment is indeclinable in the protection of Colombians and the search for Total Peace”trilled the Ministry of Defense.

#GeneralGiraldo: “Welcome to freedom our Second Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her children. We recognize the mediation to achieve their release to the Catholic Church and the @DefensoriaCol” (1) pic.twitter.com/bAW60s1iuF – Colombian Military Forces (@FuerzasMilCol) July 7, 2023

It should be remembered that hours earlier a controversy arose over the words of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, who assured that the sergeant’s trip through the Fortul roads was reckless.

“She alone, with her children, in her vehicle, driving and traveling in an area where the ELN is known to be present is an act of imprudence,” said the head of the ministry from Buenaventura.

These words generated rejection from various political sectors, including the candidate for mayor of Medellín, Federico Guitérrez.

“What a shame to hear the Defense Minister justifying the kidnapping of Sergeant Almirez and her children by the ELN. On the contrary, he blames her and calls it “recklessness”. It is a government that justifies the crime,” he said. .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

