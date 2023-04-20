Home » ELN installed a powerful explosive in a banana plantation in Arauquita
Men from the 29th Land Operations Battalion, of the Quirón Task Force of the National Army, managed to locate an antipersonnel mine-type explosive device in the rural area of ​​Arauquita, which would have been installed by the ELN, inside a banana cultivation.

According to information from military intelligence, these terrorist actions would be aimed at attacking the civilian and military populations that are carrying out military operations in that sector.

This is how, following the security protocols, the soldiers who are experts in anti-explosives from the EXDE group, carried out the destruction of the explosive device in a controlled manner without causing collateral damage, applying military demining techniques and humanitarian action work.

Military territorial control operations will continue to be carried out, with the aim of guaranteeing the protection of life, safety and well-being of the civilian population.

Source: National Army

