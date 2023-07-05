ELN kidnapped a sergeant and her two children in Arauca

In the midst of preparing for the ceasefire, the ELN would have kidnapped Second Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her two minor children, ages six and eight, one of them with a special condition of autism, who were traveling by car to the department of Arauca.

According to the Quirón Task Force Command, an organic military unit of the Eighth Division of the National Army, these facts are the subject of investigation.

Preliminarily, it is presumed that the family was kidnapped by members of the Domingo Laín Sáenz Front of the organized armed group ELN, while driving through the municipality of Fortul, Arauca, on July 3 at night. They are part of the family of an officer belonging to the Quirón Task Force, of the Eighth Division.

In the statement, the Army categorically rejects this crime against humanity that violates human rights and infringes the provisions of international humanitarian law.

Once the fact became known, the competent authorities were immediately notified and in an inter-institutional work the respective actions are carried out for the release of the hostages. In the same way, the respective complaints will be filed before national and international organizations for this heinous crime.

“We hold the ELN’s Eastern War Front responsible for the life and physical integrity of our non-commissioned officer and minors,” the authorities say.

At this time, the National Army provides psychosocial support to our military and his family, activating the protocols established by the Family Center.

