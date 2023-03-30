The situation that left seven soldiers and two Army NCOs dead in the catatumbospecifically in the rural area of Carmenwould have been perpetrated by the ELNaccording to the first investigations of the intelligence of the Military forceswhere the ‘Camilo Torres’ front would be involved.

Within this front of the armed group, it is mentioned that they have more than 200 men in their ranks, where it is speculated that 80 of them are armed, while the rest serve as support networks. There is one of the leaders involved in the attack, called Robinson Navarro Flórez, alias ‘Alfred’.

The scope of this part of the ELNincludes a part of the north of the country, where they would have a presence in Bolívar and Sucre, according to what was reported by the Military forces, in the investigation of the events that occurred last Wednesday. Even though the front Camilo Torres It has a good structure, it depends on the North Eastern Front.

In that group, its leader is alias ‘David’ or ‘Alexander’, who together with another person known as ‘Fercho’ would be responsible for the attack in Catatumbo. The latter would be, within the data known by the Military Forces, with the name of Alonso Contreras Ramirez.

Who are the soldiers killed in the ELN attack?

The havoc left by the armed attack of the ELN in the last few hours has dismayed the population of Catatumbo and the entire country, this is due to the death of uniformed National Army officers who, in compliance with their duties, were assassinated by the guerrilla structure .

The attack was perpetrated in Guamalito, a corregimiento of the municipality of El Carmen, in the department of Norte de Santander, against soldiers of the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 10according to the first information of the Army.

In the last hours the National Army released the identity of the soldiers who were killed in the performance of their duties:

– Corporal Segundo Brayan Alberto Gómez Gamboa, of the Artillery weapon with 7 years of service, a native of Palmira, Valle del Cauca.

– Third Corporal Juan Mateo Benavides Bohórquez of the Infantry Arms, a native of Bogotá.

– Private Jaime Manuel Redondo Uriana, a native of Manaure, La Guajira.

– Private Kevin Andrés Acevedo Osorio, a native of San Alberto, Cesar.

– Private Rafael David Jiménez, a native of Fundación, Magdalena, dies.

– Soldier Herzel José Fernández Bonivento, a native of Riohacha, La Guajira.

– Private Jose David Pushaina Epieyu, a native of Manaure, La Guajira.

– Private Fabio Epinayu Ipuana native of Manaure, La Guajira.

– Private Jhoan David Gómez Gelvez, a native of Bucaramanga, Santander.

Petro’s reaction to the ELN attack in Catatumbo

The military were ambushed with explosives and rifle shots, and among the deceased are two non-commissioned officers and seven soldiers, according to details from the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro.

“Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the Government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people,” he denounced. the president on his Twitter account.