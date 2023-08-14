Home » ELN paid tribute to Simón Bolívar in Caracas, Venezuela
ELN paid tribute to Simón Bolívar in Caracas, Venezuela

date 2023-08-14

ELN paid tribute to Simón Bolívar in Caracas, Venezuela

The guerrilla delegation National Liberation Army (ELN) in the peace talks with the Colombian government reported this Sunday that it is in Caracaspending the fourth cycle of negotiations that will start on Monday in the capital of Venezuela, in a place that has not yet been notified.

via Twitter, the ELN indicated that its commission “is already in Caracas” and “wanted to pay tribute” to the liberator Simón Bolívarfor which he made a visit to the National Pantheon, where the remains of this Venezuelan who led the independence struggle of his country and contributed to the deeds of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru rest.

On the social network, the guerrilla group published two photographs that show, among other people, the chief negotiator of their delegation, Pablo Beltrán, and Aurelio Carbonell.

The representatives of the Colombian Government also traveled to Caracas on Saturdaywhere the talks were resumed on November 21 after four years paralyzed with the previous Government, of Iván Duque (2018-2022).

“This fourth cycle (…) is going to be, without a doubt, a new development, especially on the issues of participation and ceasefire. We hope to return to the country with new agreements that develop this important peace process,” said Senator Iván Cepeda, part of the government’s negotiating team.

On August 3, the Government and the ELN took two fundamental steps towards peace: the beginning of the 180-day bilateral ceasefirethe longest agreed with the guerrillas, and the installation of a National Participation Committee (CNP) to integrate civil society in the dialogues.

High Commissioner for Peace announces new achievements with the ELN

The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace delivered, through a press release, the process of designing participation in societythus complying with the first agreements with the ELN at the dialogue table.

82 delegates will make up five commissions of the National Participation Committeewith the task of dialoguing, promoting and building the design of participation in society, which will be one of the fundamental pillars of the peace process.

All commissions They will have delegates from the National Government and the ELN and will be in charge of between three and four national and regional participation processes. Seventeen social sectors will also participate in these, including women, unions, environmentalists, prisoners, ethnic communities, peasants, youth, alternative media, among others.

These committees will cover the Caribbean region, Eje Cafetero, Antioquia, Center, Northeast, Orinoquía, Southwest and Amazonas. It is worth adding that this will be a special and transitory instance within the peace talks.

This participation agreement was signed between both parties and was called the first agreement of Cuba and they also expect it to yield results that will begin to be seen in February 2024.

Colombian government delegation travels to Caracas for the fourth cycle of talks with the ELN

The Colombian government delegation traveled to Caracas this Saturday to participate in the fourth cycle of peace talks with the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) that will start on Monday.

“This fourth cycle (…) It will undoubtedly be a new development, especially on the issues of participation and ceasefire. We hope to return to the country with new agreements that develop this important peace process,” said Senator Iván Cepeda, part of the government’s negotiating team.

The talks with the ELN resumed on November 21. after four years paralyzed with the previous government, of Iván Duque (2018-2022), and on August 14 in Caracas the fourth round will begin, although the talks have become permanent on some points.

The Government of President Gustavo Petro knows that it is going against the clock and that he needs to leave everything tied up for the future, for which the chief negotiator, Otty Patiño, emphasized on August 3 that they will not get up from the table “until the armed conflict is over.”

“We are going to combine speed and rigor to reach the final agreement”promised Patiño, who told his companions at the table: “Let’s do it quickly,” alluding to doing it for the victims and the “people who are suffering.”

Petro himself dared to put an end date to the conflict with the ELN on June 9 at the closing of the cycle of talks in Havana when he said: “In May 2025 the decades-long war between the ELN and the State will definitively cease.”

On August 3, the Government and the ELN also took two fundamental steps towards peace: the beginning of the 180-day bilateral ceasefire and the installation of a National Participation Committee (CNP) to integrate civil society in the dialogues.

