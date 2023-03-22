The engineer Juan Alfonso Latorre Uriza, fulfilled an agenda in the department of Arauca, where he said that, more than his presence, it is the announcements of social investment, because from them the conditions of many Araucanians will be improved.

In an open dialogue with the representatives of the different productive sectors of the department of Arauca, he attended the exhibitions that have to do with road projects that link the department with the interior of the country and the internal road network that connects Arauca-Cravo Norte, Rondón -Tame, Saravena and other municipalities.

The attendees demanded that the national government commit to Arauca to achieve an improvement in the connectivity of this border area.

At the event, Latorre Uriza made the announcement that Arauca will have a territorial office of the Institute

According to the official, the fundamental thing is to strengthen the productive sector with the improvement of tertiary roads, with an additional component that is the empowerment of the community movement to provide that support from the administration in the coordination of projects and release important investments to improve the living and transit conditions.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

