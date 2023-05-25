ELN released a minor who was kidnapped in Arauca

Thanks to a humanitarian mission made up of members of the Catholic Church and the Ombudsman’s Office, the ELN released Brayan Camilo Carrillo Flores, a 17-year-old minor who remained under the power of the illegal armed group.

The adolescent was detained by the guerrilla group on May 6, 2023, when he was wandering through the Fundadores village, in the municipality of Arauquita (Arauca).

The departmental regional Ombudsman’s Office, which had been duly accompanying the minor’s relatives, laid out the care route so that Brayan Camilo’s rights were ensured and he could meet with his loved ones as soon as possible.

Just one day after the disappearance was registered, on May 10, 2023, the defense entity activated the search for the adolescent through all humanitarian channels and launched the call for the captors to respect his integrity while he was found. in captivity.

Quickly, the Ombudsman’s Office itself managed a call through a humanitarian mission together with the Diocese of Arauca, where the illegal armed group was formally requested to release the minor.

After days in which communications were established with militants from the group, Brayan Camilo was released on the afternoon of this Wednesday, May 24.

A group of people, including officials from the Ombudsman’s Office and members of the Diocese of Arauca, were the ones who received the minor in the jungle.

The defense body launched a call for the rights of children and adolescents to be respected because they are subject to special constitutional protection.

The situation is very similar to what occurred on December 9, 2022, when the same guerrilla released two minors who had been detained on November 24, 2022 in the same sector of Arauca. On that occasion, the young people were handed over to a commission from the Ombudsman, the Catholic Church and the International Committee of the Red Cross (Cicr).

“The Cicr team examined the adolescents and confirmed that they were in adequate health conditions. Subsequently, the young people were transferred to the agreed place so that they can be reunited with their families,” it was reported.

The adolescents released in December of the immediately preceding year, 2022, had been accused by the armed group of throwing a grenade against social facilities and businesses in the municipality of Saravena.

“The minors had been used, macabrely, by narco-paramilitary bands that guide alias Antonio Medina (FARC dissident). They received money and also threats against their family and were forced to launch high-powered grenades against the property of merchants in the municipality of Saravena. This was demonstrated on video,” said alias Anderson, a member of the ELN’s Eastern War Front.

As in the case of Brayan Camilo, the minors were handed over to the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, in such a way that they are subjected to the process of restoring their rights.

The Cicr had launched a call on that occasion requesting that minors not be included in the actions of war, a situation that occurred again with the minor under 17 who was released on the afternoon of May 24, 2023.

“The Committee reminds state and non-state armed actors that children and adolescents should not be associated in any way with bearers of weapons. In addition, it insists that it is essential that all parties adopt possible measures to respect and guarantee the protection that international humanitarian law confers on them”, the Cicr had pointed out on that occasion. with Infobae

