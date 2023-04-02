Through a press release, the National Liberation Army (ELN) acknowledged being the perpetrator of the massacre of nine soldiers in Catatumbo on March 29, in response to an alleged attack by the public force.

In the letter, the Northeastern War Front under the command of Manuel Pérez Martínez, assured that the attack against the Army platoon in the Municipality of Carmen was due to the militarization of the area and the murder of social leaders.

“We inform public opinion that the military action carried out on March 29 of the current year against the Government Army, in the Township of Guamalito, Municipality of Carmen, Department of Norte de Santander; It is in response to the militarization in the region, the abuses by the public force against the civilian population, the assassinations of social leaders, Human Rights Defenders and against the alliance that it maintains with narco-paramilitary groups sponsored by the Colombian State”, indicated the eln

Likewise, this guerrilla expressed that the attack in Catatumbo was also a form of rejection for an alleged massacre carried out by the Military Forces against seven of its members on January 28, 2023.

“It is also in rejection of the massacre carried out by the State Military Forces in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca, on January 28, 2023, where 7 comrades were captured alive and later murdered defenseless in front of the civilian population”.

Faced with this situation, the ELN also warned that it will continue to fight the military forces in the event that the actions they are denouncing in the statement persist.

“As long as they continue to terrorize and assassinate the civilian population with the alliance of the Military Forces and the narco-paramilitaries, we will remain firmly in the fight, combating the state and para-state forces militarily,” the statement concluded.