The Government of Arauca presented to the community the program, “Centro de Vida en Casa”, which will benefit men and women over 60 years of age from the lowest strata, guaranteeing them a daily ration of food in their homes for 3 consecutive months.

The Social Development Secretariat began the socialization of the project “strengthening strategies for comprehensive care and protection of the elderly in the department of Arauca”, which will benefit more than 1,700 older adults; initiative that also aims to prevent older adults from going out and putting their health at risk.

The grandparents will receive 102,000 servings for 3 months, guaranteeing adequate food and nutritional security for those who are targeted by the life programs in the department of Arauca.

The second component is to strengthen and improve the quality of life of older adults in wellness centers through activities and care in the municipalities of Arauca, Arauquita, Tame and Saravena, with a total of 183 older adults who are It will provide physical, recreational, and sports activities, psychosocial workshops, and also manicures, pedicures, hair styling, and haircuts.

Older adults go through very pressing situations such as old age, vulnerability, dependence on people, poverty and abandonment; For this reason, the departmental government works for the benefit of the people, in all its legal forms and tending to provide all citizens with guarantees that allow sustained social development, promoting equal opportunities and providing better living conditions for populations in situations of greater socioeconomic and psychosocial vulnerability.

Source: Government of Arauca

