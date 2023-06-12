Eln will have to fulfill its pact not to harass the population: Lafaurie

AGREEMENTS between the peace delegations of the Petro and Eln governments on the ceasefire, must be complied with.

This was stated by the member of the negotiating team of the Executive and president of Fedegan, José Félix Lafaurie, who assured that “if the agreements are to comply with them, obviously the ELN will have to comply with that part that implies not harassing and not harassing society.” .

THE NEW CENTURY: Faced with the statements of ‘Pablo Beltrán’, spokesman for the ELN. Regarding the fact that the ‘withholdings’ will continue on the part of that guerrilla, even in the midst of the ceasefire, what does the negotiating commission respond?

JOSEPH FELIX LAFAURIE: NI don’t believe in withholdings, I believe that it should be called as the Penal Code has it: ‘kidnapping’. Kidnapping is prohibited by IHL (International Humanitarian Law). The agreement was signed in strict compliance with IHL, especially the protocol that was adhered to in 1997 in Geneva. Consequently, the kidnapping will end up constituting a war crime or a crime against humanity, depending on the systematic nature of this crime in the territory.

ENS: Many political, economic and social sectors have warned about the need for these protocols to make it absolutely clear that the ELN must not continue committing crimes under any circumstances, in the midst of the truce with the State, what do you think about it?

JFL: For this reason, obviously, you have to read very carefully, not only the agreement, but also the protocols. The heart of the process is participation, in the same way as the agreement with the FARC. It is clear that Colombian society will not be able to participate with a revolver to its temple. This ceasefire measure has an equation that, on the other side of it, is hostilities. I believe that, if the agreements are to be fulfilled, evidently the ELN will have to comply with that part of the agreement that implies not harassing or harassing society.

ENS: Has the negotiation table considered looking for a source of financing to maintain the members of the ELN while there is a truce, with the understanding that they should not continue extorting, kidnapping or looking for a source of illicit financing?

JFL: It is an issue raised by them, but they will have to resolve it, especially with the guarantor and accompanying countries. Obviously, the Colombian State cannot finance an armed actor, according to the regulations that apply in the country.

ENS: How to make a ceasefire viable with a guerrilla with more than 5,000 men, while the ceasefires with the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and with the Central General Staff of the Farc are broken?

JFL: The mechanism enables a monitoring and accurate information system for the ELN to report its tactical movements. Consequently, it will be the Public Force that will be able to repel any armed action; or who are not informed; or that, being informed by the ELN, is from another armed group.

In other words, in Colombia the Penal Code is still in force and the Public Force is established to be able to respond to any action by any actor that clearly affects the life, honor and property of Colombians. The Public Force will continue to fight any criminal action in the territory.

ENS: This ceasefire monitoring team, in which support will be requested from the United Nations, will it be a new team or will it depend on the Verification Mission of the peace agreement with the FARC?

JFL: From another, but to that we must add what is called social oversight. For this reason, these months, necessarily, it will be necessary to do a lot of pedagogy. The Government, and its delegation, to society, to the Armed Forces, to its members, as the ELN will also have to do to its armed actors. Consequently, these next two months, between last Sunday and August 3, everyone has to know how the mechanism will operate, how the social oversight will operate, and what types of events violate the agreement.

tables in Venezuela

ENS: How to explain to public opinion what is said in the communiqué regarding the fact that in the cycle of negotiations that will open in Venezuela there will be an expansion of the participation of civil society?

JFL: Yes, it is an issue that the table will have to resolve. Those are not organizations that go to Venezuela. They are organizations that are going to design the process between now and February 2024. In those 30 sectors, made up of 80 members, there is a very broad sample of Colombian society, where there are workers, peasants, production unions, organizations that defend human rights, entities or foundations that oversee, among other things, issues related to security.

ENS: How do you see the outlook for the next negotiating tables in Venezuela?

JFL: From here to there, the tables will continue to operate. Consequently, a number of multiple activities will have to be done. On August 14 we will arrive with a number of tasks completed from next week until that day.