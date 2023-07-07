Elon Musk accuses Mark Zuckerberg of cheating From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Twitter vs. Threads: Elon Musk accuses Mark Zuckerberg of cheating

Elon Musk, executive chairman of Twitter, said in a post on his social network that Meta is “cheating” with the launch of Threads, a text-based social network that resembles Twitter. Musk wrote that he agreed with the competition, but he made it clear that he will not tolerate any abuse. The billionaire’s considerations follow those of Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro, who sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg threatening legal action.

Competition is fine, cheating is not

