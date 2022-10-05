05 October 2022 10:08

What does Elon Musk represent? Not a day goes by without this cosmopolitan billionaire, owner of Tesla cars and SpaceX rockets, making headlines. Certainly Musk is eccentric and in the throes of a craving for advertising, but at the same time it is right to take him seriously as he embodies a significant evolution, namely the irruption of the private in unusual areas.

This is the case of his foray into the diplomatic sphere, which certainly did not go unnoticed. On October 3, Musk has posted a poll on Twitter with which he even proposed to his 107 million followers (four times those of the president of the United States, to get an idea) a peace plan for Ukraine, starting with a repeat of the vote in the territories occupied by Russia, this time under the supervision of international organizations. According to Musk, it would also be necessary to leave Crimea to Russia and impose neutrality on Ukraine.

Disrupted diplomacy

As expected, these suggestions were not appreciated by the Ukrainians. “Go do c …”, replied on Twitter the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, famous for his harsh tones. Choosing a more subtle approach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr proposed a counter-poll, of course on Twitter: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer? The one supporting Ukraine or the one supporting Russia? ”.

Zelenskii’s would seem like a joke were it not that at the beginning of the Russian invasion Musk provided concrete help to Ukraine by delivering thousands of terminals from his Starlink satellite system. In this way, Ukraine was able to keep communications open, including for its own army, without worrying about Russian disturbances.