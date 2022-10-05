05 October 2022 10:08
What does Elon Musk represent? Not a day goes by without this cosmopolitan billionaire, owner of Tesla cars and SpaceX rockets, making headlines. Certainly Musk is eccentric and in the throes of a craving for advertising, but at the same time it is right to take him seriously as he embodies a significant evolution, namely the irruption of the private in unusual areas.
This is the case of his foray into the diplomatic sphere, which certainly did not go unnoticed. On October 3, Musk has posted a poll on Twitter with which he even proposed to his 107 million followers (four times those of the president of the United States, to get an idea) a peace plan for Ukraine, starting with a repeat of the vote in the territories occupied by Russia, this time under the supervision of international organizations. According to Musk, it would also be necessary to leave Crimea to Russia and impose neutrality on Ukraine.
Disrupted diplomacy
As expected, these suggestions were not appreciated by the Ukrainians. “Go do c …”, replied on Twitter the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, famous for his harsh tones. Choosing a more subtle approach, Ukrainian President Volodymyr proposed a counter-poll, of course on Twitter: “Which Elon Musk do you prefer? The one supporting Ukraine or the one supporting Russia? ”.
Zelenskii’s would seem like a joke were it not that at the beginning of the Russian invasion Musk provided concrete help to Ukraine by delivering thousands of terminals from his Starlink satellite system. In this way, Ukraine was able to keep communications open, including for its own army, without worrying about Russian disturbances.
Musk recently offered the same support to Iranian protesters who were subjected to the disconnection of the internet connection, with the difference that delivering Starlink terminals to Iran is essentially impossible.
But why is this man who concretely assisted Ukraine today making absurd proposals, starting with that of repeating the vote in an area still controlled by the Russian army?
We will probably never know what went through Musk’s head. However, the fact that such a powerful individual has ventured into diplomacy is unusual and potentially troubling.
Numerous private actors – NGOs, religious institutions, foundations – work to resolve conflicts in the world, each with its own legitimacy. But what is the legitimacy of Musk and his attempt to influence the outcome of a war of the magnitude of that waged by Russia in Ukraine?
Musk is clearly what in the tech sector is called a “disruptor”: he has disrupted the automobile market with the success of his electric car, which no one was aiming for, and has transformed the space industry with his reusable rocket.
Musk’s latest challenge is trying to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion, a saga that kicked off on October 4th. If this time the operation were to end, Musk will be able to count on a colossal weight in the galaxy of world information. For all these reasons, you have to take him seriously, even when he seems to be talking nonsense.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)