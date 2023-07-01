Home » Elon Musk imposes limits on the use of Twitter
News

Elon Musk imposes limits on the use of Twitter

by admin
Elon Musk imposes limits on the use of Twitter

In the last hours, different Twitter users have reported the appearance of a message indicating that they have exceeded the “limit quota” of trills seen in one day, just when they were trying to interact with the content of the social network. What is happening?. It turns out that Twitter has implemented a mechanism to temporarily limit the number of tweets that unverified users can read on its platform, setting a maximum of 600 tweets per day for those accounts.

Given the wave of speculation generated, Elon Musk, the main shareholder of Twitter, spoke to clarify that it is a recently implemented change, which seeks to: “Address the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.”

In this sense, the billionaire pointed out that the accounts that pay to be verified will be limited to reading a maximum of 6,000 daily publications, the unverified 600 and the new unverified accounts will have a limit of 300.

Likewise, Musk stressed that these restrictions are temporary, and clarified that they are being implemented to safeguard the integrity of the social network. However, he did not specify the exact duration of these limitations. In addition, he stated that Twitter is working on developing concrete measures to address data manipulation issues without significantly affecting the user experience.

Despite Musk’s explanations, this measure has generated controversy among Twitter users, who have turned the phrase “RIP Twitter” into a trend, since the billionaire’s decisions have led to the decline of this social network.

See also  Space investment secretary Zhang Tao beats two academicians to detonate public opinion | assault | amazing details

You may also like

Slovenia’s economic delegation visits Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang...

Germany announces the withdrawal of its troops from...

Warnemünde Week: Nine days of sport and fun...

Dubbing artists line up against the AI ​​”monster”.

Attention! Two aircraft collided in Apiay, Meta

new technology for voice calls in the 5G...

Al-Khoneifi explores “the senses of place” in a...

Former President Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Annul...

Careful! False officials would be defrauding Valledupar merchants

Linz: stabbed friend with scissors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy