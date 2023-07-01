Elon Musk imposes limits on the use of Twitter

In the last hours, different Twitter users have reported the appearance of a message indicating that they have exceeded the “limit quota” of trills seen in one day, just when they were trying to interact with the content of the social network. What is happening?. It turns out that Twitter has implemented a mechanism to temporarily limit the number of tweets that unverified users can read on its platform, setting a maximum of 600 tweets per day for those accounts.

Given the wave of speculation generated, Elon Musk, the main shareholder of Twitter, spoke to clarify that it is a recently implemented change, which seeks to: “Address the extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system.”

In this sense, the billionaire pointed out that the accounts that pay to be verified will be limited to reading a maximum of 6,000 daily publications, the unverified 600 and the new unverified accounts will have a limit of 300.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Likewise, Musk stressed that these restrictions are temporary, and clarified that they are being implemented to safeguard the integrity of the social network. However, he did not specify the exact duration of these limitations. In addition, he stated that Twitter is working on developing concrete measures to address data manipulation issues without significantly affecting the user experience.

Despite Musk’s explanations, this measure has generated controversy among Twitter users, who have turned the phrase “RIP Twitter” into a trend, since the billionaire’s decisions have led to the decline of this social network.

