Silicon Valley Bank starred this Friday in the largest bank failure in the US since the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago.

Elon Musk has stated that he is open to the idea of ​​buying the recently failed Silicon Valley Bank.

In a Tweet Posted on Friday, Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan commented: “I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank.” To which Musk replied, “I’m open to the idea.”

The country’s 16th-largest bank collapsed after depositors, mostly linked to the technology sector and venture capital-backed companies, withdrew their money this week, as concerns spread over the crisis gripping the nation. banking entity.