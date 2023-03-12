Home News Elon Musk, interested in buying the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank
Elon Musk, interested in buying the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

Elon Musk, interested in buying the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank starred this Friday in the largest bank failure in the US since the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago.

Elon Musk has stated that he is open to the idea of ​​buying the recently failed Silicon Valley Bank.

In a Tweet Posted on Friday, Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan commented: “I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank.” To which Musk replied, “I’m open to the idea.”

His comment comes after Silicon Valley Bank staged the biggest bank failure in the US on Friday since the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago.

The country’s 16th-largest bank collapsed after depositors, mostly linked to the technology sector and venture capital-backed companies, withdrew their money this week, as concerns spread over the crisis gripping the nation. banking entity.

