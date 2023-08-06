Elon Musk “live-streamed duel with Zuckerberg as ‘X'”

▲ Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. (AP/Newsis)

The duel between Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of US IT company Meta, and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is expected to be broadcast live on the old Twitter, ‘X’.

In an article posted on X on the 6th (local time), Musk said, “The fight between Jerk and Musk will be broadcast live on X,” and “all proceeds will go to a charity for veterans.”

Prior to this article, Musk wrote, “I have been lifting weights all day” and “I did not have time to exercise (separately), so I brought (weights) to work.”

However, Musk did not specifically mention when he would fight Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, the two have announced that they will engage in a physical duel at the Las Vegas Mixed Martial Arena starting in June.

Musk, who sarcastically wrote “I’m scared to death” ahead of the release of Meta’s “Thread,” responded to someone’s comment saying, “Be careful Zuckerberg does jiu-jitsu,” saying, “I’m ready for a cage fight.” The answer was the starting point.

