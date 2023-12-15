Elon Musk must testify about Twitter purchase

© REUTERS

Elon Musk will have to testify in the investigation by the American stock market watchdog SEC into the purchase of the social networking site Twitter. A federal judge in San Francisco decided this.

The Securities and Exchange Commission had charged Musk for trying to avoid testifying.

Twitter, which has since been renamed X, was bought by Musk last year for $44 billion. The SEC wants to know whether this happened according to the rules that apply to investors. The investigation revolves around the Twitter shares that Musk purchased prior to the final purchase.

As part of that investigation, Musk had to testify in September, but then he sent his cat. The researchers say they then tried to schedule a new date, but without success. After that, Musk refused to even talk to the SEC.

The federal judge called on the SEC and Musk to reach a mutual agreement. If that does not work, the judge would side with the stock exchange watchdog. That means Musk would be forced to give testimony.

