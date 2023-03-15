Elon Musk has made a name for herself when it comes to building things and next on the founder’s list of Tesla it’s a whole city.

The CEO of Twitter, recently purchased a 3,500-acre piece of land about 35 miles from Austin, Texas, and plans to turn it into his own city.

The parcel, which is currently pasture and farmland, will be fully under Musk’s control when it becomes a city, and as its creator, he’ll be able to set some rules and regulations (within reason, of course, but we can only surmise). that will add Twitter Blue Courtesy).

Musk He said he hopes to transform the area into a “sort of Texan utopia along the Colorado River.”

The reason why he chose the place is that it is adjacent to the facilities of Boring y SpaceX which are under construction.

The plan of Musk is to house their workers in town, which apparently already has a few modular homes and signs that read “welcome, snailbrook, tx, est.” 2021′.

What is Snailbrook? We are wondering. Well, the name of Boring’s mascot.

Apparently, Musk he plans to rent the town houses for less than their market value, so it seems like a good deal for anyone who wants to work in the new facility.

According to an advertisement, a two- to three-bedroom house will cost the employees of Musk just $800, when other comparable homes in the area rent for $2,200.

The new city will have everything you would expect from any other city, and this reportedly includes a school – so you won’t have to worry about a long journey for the sake of your children’s education.

For an area of ​​Texas to incorporate, it must have a minimum of 201 residents, and according to a report, the Tesla founder plans to build 110 homes.

But it’s also been reported that he could own much more than this 3,500-acre parcel, and The Journal claims there could be as much as 6,000 acres in the area, so there’s plenty of room for an even bigger city (or cities).

Musk decided to settle in Texas after getting fed up with California, which he described as a state filled with “over regulation, over litigation, over taxing.”

Turns out, he won’t even be the first billionaire to own his own town in Texasso maybe he was inspired by people who have come before him.

In 2021, Mark Cubanowner of the Dallas Mavericks, purchased the city of Mustang for an undisclosed sum.

