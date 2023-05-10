Home » Elsa Paselia Delgado travels to Africa in the Colombian delegation
News

Elsa Paselia Delgado travels to Africa in the Colombian delegation

by admin
Elsa Paselia Delgado travels to Africa in the Colombian delegation

Elsa Paselia Delgado, president of the Chocó Chamber of Commerce, is part of the Colombian delegation that is traveling to Africa today, with Vice President Francia Márquez. They will be present in Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Delgado explained that the Chocó Chamber of Commerce received the invitation last February and said that he hopes to learn about production models from the countries he will visit, which have had difficulties, but have managed to overcome them. He also mentioned his intention to learn about African cultures and roots, and network with businessmen and leaders for possible future collaborations.

“When I presented the trip to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, it seemed extremely interesting. And from there he began to see the trip not as an expense, but as an investment. We are 98% a business fabric of micro-entrepreneurs and the department of Chocó is a purely consumer department, which does not have a share in the Gross Domestic Product of this country, not even 0.5%. So, we go there, what we are waiting for, not only come to give a report, but capitalize on good practices, good experience to see how we can replicate it in our territory”, he pointed out.

Delgado confirmed that the Chocó Chamber of Commerce is responsible for financing his travel expenses and that the national government provides air transportation for the trip to Africa.

See also  China's first cross-sea high-speed rail, Fu-Xia high-speed rail successfully closed, China's high-speed rail entered the cross-sea era-IT and Transportation-Railway

You may also like

The bond swap caused a drop of more...

Bancóldex launches digital platform to access foreign exchange...

and if the Municipality declares it ineffective

Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Lupus Day

They get ready for the final of the...

Villa with swimming pool in Forte dei Marmi...

5 HECTARES OF MARIJUANA DESTROYED IN LIMA SAN...

In Aipe, Huila, two men were arrested for...

“A convinced support to these young companies that...

They find camps and destroy alleged marijuana plantation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy