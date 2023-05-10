Elsa Paselia Delgado travels to Africa in the Colombian delegation

Elsa Paselia Delgado, president of the Chocó Chamber of Commerce, is part of the Colombian delegation that is traveling to Africa today, with Vice President Francia Márquez. They will be present in Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Delgado explained that the Chocó Chamber of Commerce received the invitation last February and said that he hopes to learn about production models from the countries he will visit, which have had difficulties, but have managed to overcome them. He also mentioned his intention to learn about African cultures and roots, and network with businessmen and leaders for possible future collaborations.

“When I presented the trip to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, it seemed extremely interesting. And from there he began to see the trip not as an expense, but as an investment. We are 98% a business fabric of micro-entrepreneurs and the department of Chocó is a purely consumer department, which does not have a share in the Gross Domestic Product of this country, not even 0.5%. So, we go there, what we are waiting for, not only come to give a report, but capitalize on good practices, good experience to see how we can replicate it in our territory”, he pointed out.

Delgado confirmed that the Chocó Chamber of Commerce is responsible for financing his travel expenses and that the national government provides air transportation for the trip to Africa.