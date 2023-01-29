Elsa López is a 59-year-old Bogota citizen, diagnosed since birth with the disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a group of inherited disorders that cause damage to the nerves, mainly in the peripheral nerves corresponding to the arms and legs.

“Symptoms start with a tingling sensation as if you were walking on some grain of corn. For example, when standing for four hoursI can’t take it anymore due to exhaustion and terrible muscle fatigue”, explains Elsa.

The disease attacked her legs and she was classified with a degree of disability of 52% by the Cundinamarca Regional Board. “I was born with an orphan disease, I got Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 2. The syndrome begins to deform the feet, they twist and remain ‘chapín foot’, as they call it colloquially. It is not possible to put on even a flip-flop, so most of the time one walks barefoot. There are no drugs for that, only surgery. I have 17 surgeries,” she noted.

Although the doctors assured that at the age of 32 he would be in a wheelchair due to the complexity of his disease, until he was 52 he managed to walk without complications.

On November 15, 2016, he underwent a knee transplant that affected one of them, which is why he permanently requires crutches to get around, both at home and in the city. He worked most of his life in general services, despite the lack of job guarantees offered by companies considering his illness.

“I worked at the Country Clinic, they required me to wear a white shoe with a very hard sole that they gave me there. I couldn’t wear that and every day they called my attention, so I felt sorry and I quit”, recalls Elsa, noting that this happened approximately 26 years ago.

In search of support

Elsa faced her first surgery in 1976, when she was 12 years old. “At that time I was able to connect with the Roosevelt Institute and they did my first surgery there. I followed the treatment judiciously until I was 18 years old, when I started working and went to care with the EPS ”, she comments.

Despite the fact that Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome mainly affects the extremities, Elsa has also faced psychological effects due to her disability. Faced with this situation, he points out that he has not received any type of support from the Colombian State or the health system.

“That is very complicated, I barely manage to get the appointments for what is surgery, because they sent me complete therapy and palliative care, but the EPS never gave me that. While I could walk, I would go and do it, but now since I can’t go out alone, everything is worse. I give myself strength, leaning on God and on my brothers, my family, ”she explains sadly.

The indolence reflected in the treatment of their children

Elsa has four children and three of them inherited Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome. “This has brought them many problems, they became filled with complexes and did not continue studying. There is one who learned to drive and defends himself in that, but the disease is advancing because his back hurts a lot and he remains fatigued. I know that it is because of this, but I have not told him anything, ”she recounts.

Her daughter is 30 years old and has been the sister most affected by the disease. “She greatly affected both legs and both feet, it is terrible. She got a complex and didn’t study at all, she went to high school and that’s where she stayed”.

Elsa points out that various companies have closed the doors to access job opportunities for their children. In the organizations to which they have tried to apply, they require specific footwear that they cannot wear due to the disease.

“My eldest son is very intelligent, but he has had problems because an employer requires him to wear certain shoes and he can’t comply, not because he doesn’t want to, but because he can’t,” he says.

Likewise, one of his granddaughters, who is 9 years old, has begun to present symptoms of the genetic disease. As she explains, the minor has not had a school or transportation allowance, despite having been diagnosed with an advanced type of syndrome that has caused her to lose strength in half her body.

The expectations of access to decent treatment for both Elsa and her children and granddaughter have decreased in recent months due to the 2023 health reform.

“They have scheduled surgery for me at Clínica Los Cobos, but it has not been possible and with the health reform I doubt very much that this will advance. That surgery would allow me to get around on my own, but I’m told there’s an error in the terminology of the procedure. I had to hire a lawyer to help me with the process, but January is coming to an end and they have not called me from the Clinic yet, ”he denounced.

How inclusive is Bogotá with this population?

THE NEW CENTURY spoke with Luisa Luque, a sociologist from the Santo Tomás University, about the actions that the capital has taken regarding the inclusion of the population with disabilities.

“From the institutional side, Bogotá tries to be a friendly city for people with some physical disabilities, but it is a responsibility that they assume to meet certain requirements and not out of a concern to include and involve people with these various conditions. Proof of this is the public transport system, which despite complying with the conditioning rules for the population, is not a service prepared to offer patient and empathetic treatment to people”, the expert asserted.

It also points out that in cultural events such as concerts, spaces adapted for people with disabilities are not common. “These factors make these people refrain from participating in events and from having a full life, because going out on the town can be very tedious,” he explains.

Despite the various complaints and pronouncements that exist regarding the capacity and commitment of Bogotá to implement true inclusion, the Mayor’s Office has repeatedly indicated that the District Administration believes in the economic and social inclusion of populations that have historically been excluded from the opportunities offered by the city.

One of the strategies recently implemented to argue the above corresponds to Inclusive Employment, a program with the support of the District Department of Economic Development that encourages the hiring of populations with difficult employability, through economic benefits to companies. to hire people with the greatest barriers to employment.

“There are 19 populations with difficulties accessing the labor market that are prioritized by the program. The company that hires them will receive a benefit of $600,000, $900,000 or $2,100,000 for contracts between six months and one year. If the contract is for more than one year or for an indefinite term, you will receive double each benefit”, assures the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.