Home » Elvia Milena Sanjuan aspires to the Governorship of Cesar with the support of various political parties
News

Elvia Milena Sanjuan aspires to the Governorship of Cesar with the support of various political parties

by admin
Elvia Milena Sanjuan aspires to the Governorship of Cesar with the support of various political parties

With a packed auditorium at the Sicarare hotel in Valledupar, attended by community leaders, mothers who are heads of household, the general population, political actors and others, the former mayor of the municipality of San Diego, Elvia Milena Sanjuan, made her candidacy for Governor of Cesar official.

The aspirant to occupy the first position by popular election in this department is mainly supported by the Gnecco political house, and precisely in the public act to make the news known, Cielo Gnecco Cerchar was present.

Also, Sanjuan will have the support of Cesar congressmen: senators Didier Lobo Chinchilla, José Alfredo Gnecco, and representatives: Carlos Felipe Quintero, José Eliécer Salazar, Libardo Cruz and Alfredo Ape Cuello.

It should be remembered that Elvia Milena Sanjuan, during her term as mayor of San Diego, ‘changed’ the face of this municipality with great social management works that are still in force and for the enjoyment of the people.

Despite the fact that San Diego is one of the municipalities with the lowest budget, the former president managed before the departmental and national order, with which she achieved several projects, such as the remodeling of the main square, in which more than 2 thousand 200 million pesos were invested.

Now he comes with more experience to take the reins of the department, after holding an administrative position in the Governor’s Office, which has allowed him to know the needs of the 25 municipalities.

See also  In the homeland of China's Asian elephants, justice guards biodiversity

You may also like

Chairman PTI will appear before Election Commission tomorrow

NARNI. LE VIE DEL CINEMA 29 – From...

Ogra approves hike in gas tariff

Ombudsman’s Office requests to activate the Departmental Recruitment...

US FSC Chairman Aims For Regulatory Transparency For...

Messi made his debut at Inter Miami –...

Official program of catwalks in Colombiamoda 2023

Party Building Holds the Pen: Driving High-Quality Urban...

Marc Augé, the French anthropologist died at the...

Monaguenses commemorated the birth of the Liberator Simón...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy