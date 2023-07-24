Elvia Milena Sanjuan aspires to the Governorship of Cesar with the support of various political parties

With a packed auditorium at the Sicarare hotel in Valledupar, attended by community leaders, mothers who are heads of household, the general population, political actors and others, the former mayor of the municipality of San Diego, Elvia Milena Sanjuan, made her candidacy for Governor of Cesar official.

The aspirant to occupy the first position by popular election in this department is mainly supported by the Gnecco political house, and precisely in the public act to make the news known, Cielo Gnecco Cerchar was present.

Also, Sanjuan will have the support of Cesar congressmen: senators Didier Lobo Chinchilla, José Alfredo Gnecco, and representatives: Carlos Felipe Quintero, José Eliécer Salazar, Libardo Cruz and Alfredo Ape Cuello.

It should be remembered that Elvia Milena Sanjuan, during her term as mayor of San Diego, ‘changed’ the face of this municipality with great social management works that are still in force and for the enjoyment of the people.

Despite the fact that San Diego is one of the municipalities with the lowest budget, the former president managed before the departmental and national order, with which she achieved several projects, such as the remodeling of the main square, in which more than 2 thousand 200 million pesos were invested.

Now he comes with more experience to take the reins of the department, after holding an administrative position in the Governor’s Office, which has allowed him to know the needs of the 25 municipalities.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

